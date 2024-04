Harden is questionable for Sunday's game versus Cleveland due to right foot soreness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Harden has suited up in 11 straight contest for the Clippers, logging no fewer than 31 minutes in any appearance over that span, but his status is in jeopardy for Sunday's game. Terance Mann and Amir Coffey would likely have enlarged workloads if Harden can't play, while ballhandling duties will be distributed across the roster.