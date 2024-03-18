Harden ended with nine points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-93 loss to the Hawks.
Harden played 36 minutes after a two-game absence, and his shooting stroke showed a little rust. He only converted three shots in the contest, but his nine assists salvaged his fantasy total. Harden has managed at least seven assists over his last 11 games.
