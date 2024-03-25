Harden finished Sunday's 121-107 loss to the 76ers with 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes.

Harden notched his third consecutive double-double, and as has been the trend of late, he had a rough shooting performance but was impressive as a playmaker and distributor. Harden operates as Los Angeles' third-best scoring alternative behind Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, and he's light years away from being the dominant fantasy asset he was during his Houston days. Harden is "only" averaging 16.3 points, 9.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game since the All-Star break.