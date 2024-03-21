Harden finished Wednesday's 116-103 victory over the Trail Blazers with 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists and one block across 36 minutes.

Harden finished third on the Clippers in scoring behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, which has been his typical role on the talented squad. Where the veteran point guard has excelled most is as a passer, with Wednesday's performance marking his third with double-digit dimes over his past five games. Harden ranks fifth in the NBA with 8.4 assists per contest on the campaign, complementing his marks of 17.3 points, 5.1 boards, 2.8 triples and 1.1 steals through 61 games.