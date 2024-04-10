Share Video

Harden (foot) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Suns, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

Harden will miss both legs of the Clippers' back-to-backs against the Suns due to right foot inflammation. With Russell Westbrook (hand) questionable, Bones Hyland and Xavier Moon could receive increased playing time. Harden's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Utah.

