Harden (foot) was present but didn't participate in the Clippers' morning shootaround ahead of Tuesday's game against the Suns, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. He's officially considered questionable, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.

Harden has dealt with right foot soreness over the last week but hasn't missed a contest since a two-game absence in mid-March due to a shoulder injury, though he did sit out the entire fourth quarter of Sunday's comeback win over the Cavaliers. Over his past three appearances, Harden has averaged 18.3 points, 9.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game. If he joins Kawhi Leonard (knee) on the sidelines, Paul George should be the Clippers' go-to offensive option, while Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Amir Coffey would be candidates for extra usage as well.