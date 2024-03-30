Harden contributed 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 100-97 victory over the Magic.

Harden didn't have a good performance Friday, finishing with more field goal attempts than points scored, though his eight rebounds and four steals salvaged his fantasy stat line a bit. Harden also registered his lowest tally in the assists department since Feb. 22, when he dished out just two dimes in a loss to the Thunder. He's averaging 15.3 points, 9.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game since the beginning of March.