Harden (shoulder) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Harden will make his return to the lineup after missing the last two games due to a left shoulder sprain. The 34-year-old pro is averaging 17.8 points, 8.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.
