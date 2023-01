Wall ended Friday's 115-103 loss to the Nuggets with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes.

Reggie Jackson (Achilles) didn't take the floor in Friday's loss, allowing extra time for Wall. Wall's long-awaited return to action has been a mixed bag. His stat lines have been inconsistent, largely due to a lack of playing time. The veteran hasn't seen more than 29 minutes on the court this season.