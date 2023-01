Wall (abdomen) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Wall sidelined, the Clippers will most likely reopen a spot in the rotation for Reggie Jackson as the backup point guard behind Terance Mann. Before experiencing abdominal soreness, Wall had suited up in each of the Clippers' last four games and averaged 10.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per contest.