Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Sunday that Wall has been diagnosed with an abdominal strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Wall miss nine games during the upcoming two-week stretch, and likely additional time beyond that given that he'll presumably need some ramp-up time even if his re-evaluation at the end of the month brings favorable news. While Wall is sidelined, Lue confirmed that Reggie Jackson -- who didn't play in either of the last two games -- will re-enter the Clippers' rotation as the backup to newly installed starting point guard Terance Mann, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com.