Head coach Ty Lue relayed Tuesday that Wall (abdomen) remains without a specific target date to retake the floor, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lue noted that Wall is getting closer to rejoining the action, but his timetable remains rather loose regarding when he will gain clearance. Wall has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Bulls, and it doesn't sound like his rejoining the action is particularly imminent, so fantasy managers shouldn't hold their collective breaths for a return until more optimistic news surfaces.