Wall announced Tuesday that he's retiring from basketball, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wall retires after playing 11 seasons in the NBA, which included stints with the Wizards, Rockets and Clippers. The 34-year-old guard was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He made a name for himself in Washington, earning All-Star honors five times and making the All-NBA Third Team and NBA All-Defensive Second Team once. He was also a Slam Dunk champion in 2014. He walks away from the game with career averages of 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc.