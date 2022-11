Brown logged 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-6 FT) and six rebounds over 12 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Warriors.

Brown made the most of his 12 minutes on the court, finishing with his second-highest point and rebound totals of the campaign. The big man hasn't gotten to see much playing time this season, as this was just his third game logging double-digit minutes. He'll be off the fantasy radar as long as his opportunities to impress remain limited.