Brown (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Brown has been out since Jan. 1, recovering from left wrist surgery, but it appears he's on the cusp of getting back to the court. He'll likely have some minute restrictions once he is cleared, but if Deandre Ayton (hand) goes down for a prolonged stretch, Brown could potentially be looking at a ton of opportunity. He can remain on the waiver wire in most formats, but he's worth monitoring in deep leagues.