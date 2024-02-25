Brown (wrist) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Brown hasn't played since Jan. 1 after undergoing surgery on his left wrist, and the big man doesn't have a clear date to return to the hardwood. As such, fantasy managers shouldn't target him in any format for the foreseeable future.
