The Nuggets and Brown agreed to a deal Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After spending last season with the Pacers and Mavericks, Brown is now set to provide depth at center behind Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas. The 25-year-old big man most recently appeared in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Rockets, and he was a G League standout last year. Brown averaged 18.3 points, 16.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 32.2 minutes per game over 32 appearances for the Westchester Knicks during the G League regular season in 2024-25.