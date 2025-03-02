Brown posted 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds across 22 minutes during Saturday's 132-117 loss to the Bucks.

The journeyman center made his second straight start for the Mavericks and nearly produced his second straight double-double. Brown is seeing a big role in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively (ankle) all on the shelf, and the latter two aren't expected back in the lineup until April. Davis should be re-evaluated soon, and Dwight Powell might see his workload grow as he gets back up to speed following a one-month absence due to a hip issue, but in the short term, Brown is holding down the fort in the paint.