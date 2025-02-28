Brown supplied 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and three steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 103-96 victory over the Hornets.

Making his first start of the season Thursday, Brown posted his first double-double of the season while setting new season highs essentially across the board. The Mavericks are likely to remain without Anthony Davis (adductor), Dereck Lively (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (knee) for the foreseeable future, leaving Brown with an opportunity to remain Dallas' starting center for the time being. With that said, Brown is currently under a 10-day contract with the team, so the veteran big man is only worth a speculative add in deeper fantasy leagues while Dwight Powell has a minutes restrictions.