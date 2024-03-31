The Trail Blazers have recalled Brown on Saturday from the G League's Rip City Remix.

The Remix didn't reach the G League playoffs, so Brown will add depth in the frontcourt for a Portland team that's also eliminated from reaching the postseason at the NBA level. At the very least, the Blazers can see if Brown can deliver decent numbers in the final weeks of the campaign. The big man has recorded 19 appearances (four starts) with the Trail Blazers in 2023-24, averaging 2.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.4 blocks across 8.8 minutes per game.