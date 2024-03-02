Brown (wrist) tallied seven points (3-3 FG, 1-3 FT) and one rebound in nine minutes Friday in the Trail Blazers' 122-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Brown had been sidelined since early January after requiring surgery to address a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist, but he was back in action Friday and ended up slotting into the rotation with Deandre Ayton (hand) sidelined. He ended up playing ahead of Ibou Badji as the primary backup to fill-in starting center Duop Reath, but if Ayton is back in action for Saturday's game in Memphis, Brown would likely drop back out of the Trail Blazers' rotation.