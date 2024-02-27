Brown (wrist) will not play Tuesday against Miami.
Brown's next opportunity to take the court comes Friday versus Memphis, although it's unclear how close the big man is to a return. Duop Reath and Jabari Walker will likely continue stepping up as the relevant contributors off the bench in the frontcourt.
