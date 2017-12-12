Clippers' Sam Dekker: Posts season-best scoring total off bench
Dekker provided 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 96-91 win over the Raptors.
The former first-round pick has had a modest role throughout first Clippers season, but his season-high minutes total Monday resulted in a high-water mark in points. Dekker had only seen as much as 20 minutes once prior to Monday, so it remains to be seen if his sudden boost in opportunity is more than an outlier.
