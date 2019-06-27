Wizards' Sam Dekker: Doesn't get qualifying offer
Dekker didn't have the qualifying offer extended to him by the Wizards, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Wizards have until June 29th to extend Dekker the qualifying offer, otherwise, the former Wisconsin Badger will become a free agent. In 38 games for Washington last year, Dekker averaged 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 16.3 minutes per game.
