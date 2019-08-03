Dekker is expected to sign a contract with the Russian club Lokomotiv Kuban, Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado reports.

Dekker struggled to find a consistent role through his first four years in the NBA, seeing the most run with Houston in 2016-17. He averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 18.4 minutes in 77 appearances. It seems likely there was little interest in Dekker as a free agent, so he'll head overseas to continue his professional basketball career. Considering he'll be entering just his age 25 season, an NBA comeback could be in the cards.