Wizards' Sam Dekker: Cleared to play
Dekker (back) is available Friday against the Hornets.
Dekker hasn't played in either of the past two games, but he could make his return Friday. Across his past four appearances, he's averaging 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.8 minutes.
