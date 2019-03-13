Wizards' Sam Dekker: Out with sore back
Dekker (back) will not be available Wednesday against Orlando, NBC Sports Washington reports.
Dekker has battled a sore lower back at times this season, and he'll sit out Wednesday for the second consecutive game. Dekker's absence could mean a few extra minutes for Troy Brown or Jabari Parker.
