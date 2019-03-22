Wizards' Sam Dekker: Doesn't play in Thursday's loss
Dekker (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the court in Thursday's 113-108 loss to the Nuggets.
Dekker has appeared in just two of of the last five game while combining for only one point (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two dimes, and one board across 18 minutes of action. The 24-year-old forward had earned double-digit minutes in five straight games prior to this recent stretch. However, unless he suddenly starts earning ample minutes again he's unlikely to provide much value during the last nine games of 2018-19.
