Ibaka (back) received season-ending surgery Thursday and will miss the remainder of the playoffs, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Ibaka's injury-filled season with the Clippers is now over. The veteran only played in 41 games but averaged 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks. The center's lost minutes should go to Ivica Zubac and possibly DeMarcus Cousins.