Harris suffered a right shoulder injury during Sunday's contest against Toronto and his status for Tuesday's game against Charlotte is uncertain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Harris finished with 13 points (5-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's matchup, although he came away with a shoulder injury. "Hopefully I can get good treatment on it and have it be better for there (Charlotte) but yeah, I'll see how it feels," stated Harris. Expect more information on his status as Tuesday's matchup approaches.