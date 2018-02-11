Clippers' Tobias Harris: Continues producing in Saturday's loss
Harris supplied 17 points (7-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Saturday's 112-98 loss to the 76ers.
Harris hasn't missed a beat since arriving in Los Angeles, as he's averaged 18.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 steals across the four games he's played since switching uniforms. The veteran big man should be able to retain a similar level of usage on his new club, and the 17.3 shot attempts he's putting up thus far with the Clippers seems to bear that out. Harris owners who may have had any degree of concern about how the move might affect his overall production can therefore rest easy for the time being, with injury seemingly the only potential obstacle to continued success.
