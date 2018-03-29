Harris had 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 victory over the Suns.

Harris was unstoppable Wednesday, leading the team with 27 points in the easy win. Harris has been one of the most consistent fantasy players this season, outplaying his ADP in almost every league. His move to the Clippers has only increased his value and he is almost certain to remain a top 40 player for the rest of the season.