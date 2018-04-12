Harris had 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 loss to the Lakers.

Harris finishes the season as the 41st ranked player in standard leagues. Despite being traded mid-season, he had himself the best fantasy campaign of his career. After going in the late mid rounds this season, owners are going to have to part with a much higher draft pick to secure his services heading into the 2018/19 season.