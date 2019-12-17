David Stockton: Dealing with hamstring injury
Stockton didn't appear in either of South Bay's last two games due to a left hamstring injury.
Stockton's next opportunity to suit up for the G League club arrives Tuesday, when South Bay takes on the Stockton Kings. Over 10 appearances (five starts) this season, Stockton is averaging 12.8 points (on 42.5 percent shooting from the field), 7.1 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointer and 0.9 steals in 23.3 minutes.
