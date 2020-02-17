Carroll, who agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs on Monday, is expected to sign with the Rockets once he clears waivers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This was expected, as Carroll had been inactive for 15 straight games prior to the All-Star break. Assuming he lands with Houston after clearing waivers, Carroll should benefit from more consistent run after appearing in just 15 games with San Antonio, averaging 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.0 minutes.