Spurs' DeMarre Carroll: Out Wednesday
Carroll (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Carroll will miss his second straight game due to illness. He's had a hard time finding minutes even when healthy, as he hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 8 against Boston.
