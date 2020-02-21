Rockets' DeMarre Carroll: Available Thursday
Carroll is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Craig Ackerman of the Rockets' radio network reports.
Carroll has officially joined the team, and could see minutes immediately with Eric Gordon (lower leg) ruled out. Carroll has only played in 15 games this season, all with the Spurs, and has averaged 2.2 points in nine minutes per game.
