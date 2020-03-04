Play

Carroll is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to an illness, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Carroll has appeared in three games for the Rockets since joining the team following the All-Star break, posting averages of 4.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.0 minutes during those contests. His status should clear up closer to game time Thursday.

