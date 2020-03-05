Rockets' DeMarre Carroll: Cleared to play
Carroll (illness) will be available for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Carroll had been nursing an illness that initially resulted in a questionable designation, but he'll be available Thursday night off the bench for one of the Rockets' biggest games of the season. However, Carroll did not appear in either of the team's last two games.
