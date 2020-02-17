Spurs' DeMarre Carroll: Eyeing buyout
Carroll suggested last week that he would be open to buyout from the Spurs if he's able to find another team more willing to give him playing time, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. "[Carroll's agent, Mark Bartenstein] is handling [buyout discussions]," Carroll said. "I don't know what direction we are going to go. But at the end of the day, at 33 [years old], I don't want to waste my talents just sitting at the end of the bench, knowing I could help a team produce."
Carroll inked a three-year, $21 million deal with San Antonio over the summer, which includes $8 million guaranteed for the next two seasons. As such, Carroll might have to leave a good deal of money on the table if he wants to play elsewhere, as the Spurs seemingly have no plans to include the veteran forward in their rotation anytime soon. He's been inactive for 15 straight contests and has only seen the floor in 15 of the Spurs' 54 games to date, averaging 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.0 minutes in those appearances.
