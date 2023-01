Cacok generated 28 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and nine rebounds in 40 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to the 905.

Cacok led the Cruise in scoring Thursday but fell one rebound short of a double-double for a second consecutive game. He's shot over 50 percent from the floor in six of his first seven appearances of the regular season.