Cacok totaled 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss to South Bay.

Although Cacok was relatively efficient from the floor Thursday, he posted his second-lowest scoring total of the season during the loss. He's committed nine fouls over the last two matchups, and he's been held under 10 field-goal attempts in each of those games.