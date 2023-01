Cacok posted 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 110-99 loss to Lakeland.

Cacok was one of three players to top 20 points for the Cruise on Monday, and he came within one rebound of a double-double in the loss. He's averaging 24.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game this year.