Cacok generated 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 win over the Herd.

Cacok led the Cruise in rebounds during Wednesday's matchup and posted his first double-double since Dec. 31. He's now averaging 20.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game during the regular season.