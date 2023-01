Cacok compiled 44 points (14-17 FG, 10-11 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 122-108 win over Windy City.

Cacok has scored at least 28 points in each of the Cruise's first three regular-season games, and he's posted double-doubles in two of those appearances. He's averaging 33.3 points and 11.7 rebounds in 36.7 minutes per game.