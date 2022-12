Cacok (nose) posted 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 96-88 win over the G League Ignite.

Cacok had been sidelined since early December due to a broken nose, but he returned to action as a starter Tuesday. He led the team in scoring and rebounds and should be available moving forward.