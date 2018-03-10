Stone recorded 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks and one steal during Friday's narrow 113-112 win over Northern Arizona.

The big-man from Maryland got back on track after two mediocre games and produced his fourth double-double this season. Lately, Stone has been rebounding at a better rate than earlier in the season, as he is now averaging 6.2 rebounds per game to go along with 14.6 points.

