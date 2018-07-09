Stone delivered 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in the Jazz's 90-85 win over the Knicks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

A 2016 second-round pick of the Clippers, Stone is trying to carve out a training camp invite at a minimum. The third-year big man logged 31 games (13 starts) with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League last season, averaging 16.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 24.3 minutes. Stone averaged a modest 13.0 minutes over two games in the Utah Summer League, so he'll look to carve out additional opportunity during Las Vegas contests.