Jazz's Diamond Stone: Records double-double in win
Stone produced 14 points (4-8 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist across 24 minutes in Thursday's 75-70 Sumeer League playoff win over the Magic.
Stone appears to be a virtual lock to snag a training camp slot after putting together an impressive campaign in Las Vegas. A second-round pick by the Clippers, Stone most recently played with Utah's G-League squad, and the Maryland product has shown he has the goods to make it in the NBA. Utah's current roster doesn't avail him of many opportunities, so it remains to be seen if he'll find himself with the Jazz in October.
