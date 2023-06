The Hawks waived Williams on Monday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Williams was on a two-way contract with Atlanta last season, but he appeared in just two NBA games, posting 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 2.0 minutes. Despite his lack of NBA experience, the UNLV product figures to get at least another two-way contract from a different team, as he was a solid contributor for the College Park Skyhawks during the 2022-23 G League campaign.